Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul Church 110 School St. Franklin , NH View Map

Gerard E. Aube, 75, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully at his home on June 4, 2019 from multiple myeloma. He vigilantly fought this cancer courageously for 19 years.



Gerard was born in Laconia on Sept. 18, 1943 and was the son of Ernest and Gertrude (Doucet) Aube. He attended local schools and graduated from Franklin High School in 1963. Gerard was a member of the NH National Guard and was part of 197th Artillery, Battery C that was deployed to Vietnam on Sept. 18 1968 and returned to NH on Sept. 18, 1969. He was formerly employed at JP Stevens in Franklin and later worked for the NH Dept. of Transportation for 28 years prior to retiring.



Gerard was a devoted husband; father and grandfather who loved to tell a good story or joke and was known for his boisterous laugh. What really defined him though was his deep love for others, as he was always there to help friends and family from the littlest task to supporting them through rough times. Through the years he enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Salem Lake in Derby, VT, where he fished, played cards or just watch the grass grow. Besides his love for his family, he was a fan of the Red Sox and Patriots as well an avid follower of March Madness. In the past three years, Chu-Chu, their rescued dog from Puerto Rico became Gerard's constant companion, especially in the last months of his life.



Family members include his wife of 48 years, Maureen (Daigneau) Aube of Franklin, 3 children: Margaret Healey and husband, Jon, of Campton, Joe Aube of Manhattan Beach, CA, and Bridget Hare of Portland, OR, 3 grandchildren, Nicholas, Taylor, and Alex, his sister, Cecile Stebbins and husband, Raymond, of Avon Park, FL, a brother, Jeremie Aube and wife, Barbara of Ruskin, FL, and nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at 10 am. Burial will follow in NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gerard may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238



Published in The Concord Monitor on June 6, 2019

