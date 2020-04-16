Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerard "Dizzy" St. Cyr, 86, former State Legislator from Northfield, died at NH Veterans Home in Tilton on April 9, 2020.



He was born in Franklin on Aug. 16, 1933 the son of George and Adella (Mercier) St. Cyr. He attended St. Mary School and graduated from Franklin High School in 1951. Gerard served 4 years in the US Navy in the National Security Agency of Washington, DC.



Upon discharge, he returned to study at UNH and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.



He was employed for over 20 years with the State of NH Bureau of Developmental Services.



Gerard was a former Tilton and Northfield Police Officer and was a fire commissioner for the town of Northfield and was a former Northfield Selectman. He was a member of The NH House of Representatives for 2 terms.



He was a communicant of St. Mary of The Assumption Church and a member of the church choir.



Gerard was a member of the Whiteman-Davidson American Legion Post #49 and Knights of Columbus Council 11868.



He was an avid Red Sox fan and greatly admired Ted Williams.



His wife, Constance (Brizer) St. Cyr died June 30, 2015.



Family members include his son Mark St. Cyr and his wife Dona of Northfield, 3 grandchildren, Alissa St. Cyr of North Conway, Brizer St. Cyr of Seattle, WA, and Foster St. Cyr of Acton, MA, 3 great grandchildren: James Pullan, River Pullan, and Eden Blue, and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his wife and parents, and his siblings: Joseph, Raymond, Andrew, Bertrand, Normand, Leo, Aime, and Jeanne Flanders.



His family thanks the staff at NH Veterans Home for their wonderful care of Gerard.



Because of the current health restrictions, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Tilton in the future.



Interment will be at NH Veterans Cemetery.



Donations in his memory may be made to NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.



Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the St. Cyr family. For an online guestbook, please visit





Gerard "Dizzy" St. Cyr, 86, former State Legislator from Northfield, died at NH Veterans Home in Tilton on April 9, 2020.He was born in Franklin on Aug. 16, 1933 the son of George and Adella (Mercier) St. Cyr. He attended St. Mary School and graduated from Franklin High School in 1951. Gerard served 4 years in the US Navy in the National Security Agency of Washington, DC.Upon discharge, he returned to study at UNH and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.He was employed for over 20 years with the State of NH Bureau of Developmental Services.Gerard was a former Tilton and Northfield Police Officer and was a fire commissioner for the town of Northfield and was a former Northfield Selectman. He was a member of The NH House of Representatives for 2 terms.He was a communicant of St. Mary of The Assumption Church and a member of the church choir.Gerard was a member of the Whiteman-Davidson American Legion Post #49 and Knights of Columbus Council 11868.He was an avid Red Sox fan and greatly admired Ted Williams.His wife, Constance (Brizer) St. Cyr died June 30, 2015.Family members include his son Mark St. Cyr and his wife Dona of Northfield, 3 grandchildren, Alissa St. Cyr of North Conway, Brizer St. Cyr of Seattle, WA, and Foster St. Cyr of Acton, MA, 3 great grandchildren: James Pullan, River Pullan, and Eden Blue, and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife and parents, and his siblings: Joseph, Raymond, Andrew, Bertrand, Normand, Leo, Aime, and Jeanne Flanders.His family thanks the staff at NH Veterans Home for their wonderful care of Gerard.Because of the current health restrictions, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Tilton in the future.Interment will be at NH Veterans Cemetery.Donations in his memory may be made to NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the St. Cyr family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close