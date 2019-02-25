Gerard Maheu age 79 died Thursday Feb. 21 at his home after a brief illness. He was born in Concord, son of the late George and Regina (Gilbert) Maheu. He was a graduate of Concord High School and received his Associates degree from NHTI in Concord.



Gerard work as a tech writer for many years, working most recently for Enterasys. He was an avid bowler, loved trains, gardening and woodworking.



In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother; Henry Maheu.



He is survived by his loving wife Muriel Maheu, four children; David Maheu and his fiancee Charlene, Carolyn Maheu and her significant other Greg Bur, Peter Maheu and his wife Melissa, Annette Zogopoulos and her husband Benjamin, four grandchildren; Austin, Cameron, Chloe, and Vivian, a sister; Theresa (Terry) Dyke and her husband Thomas and several nieces and nephews.



The family will be having a private memorial service, followed by burial in the family cemetery.

