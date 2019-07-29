Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Mondoux. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerard "Jerry" Mondoux, 76, of Pembroke, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the Epsom Manor after a long illness.



Gerard grew up in Allenstown and lived in Concord and Manchester. He graduated from the former Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester in 1962 and served in the United States Army National Guard at Camp Drum, NY from 1963 to 1967.



Gerard worked in the bindery for the Rumford Press from 1962 until they closed in 1984. He later retired from Cummings Printing in Hooksett after almost 20 years working as a bindery foreman. He was a lifetime member of the Mount Royale in Manchester and a member of the American Legion in Concord.



Gerard was also stubborn. It was his stubbornness that allowed him to make it through his illness to the very end. He loved to cook and had every kitchen gadget known to mankind. He also loved to play cribbage, throw darts, shoot pool and brag about his 7 foot tall tomato plants that he really did grow.



He was predeceased by his brother, Roger Mondoux in 1992.



He leaves behind his sister, Janine Paquette of Allenstown, who was a constant figure beside him throughout his illness, his brother, Lucien Mondoux of Concord, his daughters, Rita Mondoux and her husband Michael Bisson of Franklin, Janet Mondoux of Allenstown and Linda Woodward of Allenstown along with 3 grandsons and nieces and nephews.



In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A small family burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Allenstown. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Published in The Concord Monitor on July 29, 2019

