Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 180 Loudon Rd Concord , NH

Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and proud nurse, died peacefully on September,



2019, at Hospice House in Concord, N.H., after a brief illness. She was 87.



Trudy was born in Newfoundland on April 8, 1932, to Laurence and Mary Mullaly. She was raised in Northern Bay, a small fishing village - population 300 - on the northern tip of Newfoundland's Conception Bay. Trudy was the middle child of nine siblings, brought up in a full house on a family lane just steps from the Atlantic Ocean.



In 1954, Trudy graduated from The General Hospital Nursing School in St. John's as a registered nurse. After beginning her career in Canada, she made the brave decision to move to the United States to pursue a career in nursing. She worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton, Mass., and Mount Auburn in Cambridge in the mid-1960s. It was around that time that she met John Brown, the best friend of her cousin's husband.



After a brief courtship, John and Trudy were married in Newton, Mass., on September 16, 1967. They welcomed son Jay in 1968 and daughter Pam in 1970. The family lived for many years in Derry, N.H., where Trudy worked as a nurse at Alexander Eastman Hospital, which eventually became Parkland Medical Center.



She was an attentive mother, always concerned for the safety and welfare of her children, and was known to keep the adventurous John in line through a stern (but loving) look or a shake of her fist.



In 1985, the Browns moved to Pembroke, N.H., and Trudy retired from nursing in 1994.



In the late 1990s, Trudy and John moved briefly to Yarmouth, Mass., on Cape Cod, but returned to New Hampshire in 2002 to live closer to their first grandchild in Concord. Eventually, Trudy and John moved to Havenwood in Concord, where she resided until her death.



Trudy loved music, particularly Irish songs that reminded her of her heritage as a Newfoundlander. Even as dementia limited her memories, music remained a constant, and she enjoyed singing her favorite songs, always tapping her feet or humming to the melodies. Even after she was settled in the U.S., she made the decision to forgo American citizenship, retaining her Canadian citizenship instead, and returned home nearly every summer for many years to visit first with her mother and then with her siblings and their families in Northern Bay and St. John's.



She also attended many nursing school reunions over the years. The Irish lilt in her Newfoundland accent remained with her, as did her pride in where she was from.



Trudy is survived by her husband of 52 years, John F. Brown; her son, John "Jay" Brown, and his wife, Jana Brown; her daughter, Pamela Brown, and her husband, Garrett Levin; four grandchildren, Knox and Finn Brown and Audrey and Ophelia Levin; her sisters, Jo Sims and



Marie Gogal; her brother, Bernard Mullaly; and many other relatives in the U.S. and Canada.



There will be no visiting hours.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday Sept. 30 at 12 noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Rd. Concord.



Burial will follow in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Rt. 3 Boscawen.

