Gina Marie Alosa, 59, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2020 at Concord Hospital surrounded by her closest family members including her children, siblings, nieces and nephews.
Anyone that was close to Gina described her as 'their person.' The person they could be their true self with, tell anything and everything to without fear of judgement and the person who would love and support them unconditionally. Aside from having the kindest heart, she was most known for her infectious laugh and contagious smile that could brighten any day.
She loved every second, that she shared with 'her boy,' Shane Perkins and 'her girl,' Courtney Perkins which was always filled with endless laughter and 'Mom jokes.' 'Family Game Night' was a favorite of hers. Family meant everything to her and filled her heart with complete joy.
Gina had a love and passion for music that carried her throughout life, whether singing karaoke or turning a statement into song... she was always singing something. She leaves behind her beloved children who were her entire world, as well as an abundance of close family and friends.
The world was made a better place by her presence and we will continue her legacy by always being kind, genuine and loyal to others; never to judge and always to love. She will be forever in our hearts and memories. Until we meet again, "Sweet Dreams & Flying Machines."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to 'The MSA Coalition' at www.multiplesystematrophy.com
in memory of her late Mom, Shirley Williams.
In consideration of COVID, her family will host a 'Celebration of Life' for her 60th Birthday in June 2021. Further details to be posted on her Facebook account in the upcoming months.