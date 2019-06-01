Gisela Parenteau 82, passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Gisela was born in Berlin, Germany on July 4, 1936, daughter to the late Fritz and Margot (Walburga) Meyer. Gisela spent the majority of her adventurous younger years in Germany prior to moving with her family to the United States in 1973 and obtaining her U.S. citizenship. She then worked at Concord Hospital for many years before retiring.
Gisela enjoyed spending time at the ocean, especially upon the picturesque New England coast. She spent many summers with her family enjoying the sun, sand and Nubble Point in York, ME. Gisela's cooking will always be a legacy with her family and friends.
Gisela is survived by her loving sister, Li Wagner; daughter, Sue Reale; son, David Parenteau and his wife, Lisa; four grandchildren, Jena Reale, Brenin Reale, Kailyn Parenteau and Griffin Desjardins; great-granddaughter, Jolyssa Mercado.
Services will be private.
Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 1, 2019