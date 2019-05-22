Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Elizabeth (Perry) Apgar. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Memorial Gathering 1:30 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Gladys was born on March 21, 1932 in Lebanon, NJ one of four daughters to Frederick Russell Perry and Lydia (Hoffman) Perry of Lebanon, NJ. She graduated from college and taught elementary school for 6 years. She married Richard Perry Apgar in 1954 and then they moved to East Derry, NH in 1968, where the family lived until 2012. Gladys taught elementary school at Chest School for 15 years before retiring in 1985. Gladys was very active in the Order of the Eastern Star (Ada Chapter), Derry Garden Club, 1st Parish Congregational Church in East Derry and the Hannah Dustin Quilters Guild. She attended Calvary Bible Church in East Derry later in life.



She was gifted in many ways whether it was cooking, baking, flower arranging, gardening, quilting and sewing, playing piano, organ and singing, but what she was known for was her sweet, gentle, kind and loving personality, all values and character traits instilled in her by her parents.



Gladys was predeceased by her mother and father, her husband Richard (in January 2008), her older sister Vivian Esser of Waynesboro, PA and her younger sister, Lydia Joy Apgar (August 2009).



She is survived by her twin sister, Marilyn Wilson of Denton, MD, her oldest son Keith Russell Apgar and his wife Pati of Lexington, SC, her daughter, Lenore Ann Coombs and her husband Michael of Manchester, NH and her son, Matthew Dean Apgar and his wife Monica of Epsom, NH. She also has 9 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. Family and friends are invited to begin gathering at 1:30pm. A visitation period will be held from 2:30pm-4:00pm. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

