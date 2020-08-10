Gladys Hayes

Gladys Aranosian Hayes of Pembroke, NH passed away on August 7, 2020 at her home. Born on June 5, 1926 in Concord, NH, she was the daughter of Oscar and Mary Aranosian. She was a loving mom, grandmother and wife. After graduating high school, Gladys attended Bryant College where she graduated with the high honors.
She is survived by her two sisters (Margaret Gattis and Isabelle Hodgson) her brother (John Aranosian), her son and daughter in law (Floyd & Suzanne Hayes), her daughter (Mary Austin), her grandchildren, (Brianna Austin, Zachary Austin, Justin Hayes & Savannah Hayes), and her two nieces (Mary Aranosian & Cathy Aranosian) and numerous cousins.
Gladys was a loving mom and grandmother who adored her grandchildren. She was extremely proud of her two children and was very close to her brother and sisters. Her family was the center of her universe. She was always looking out for her family and put their needs first. While family was always first, she was also a very successful business owner. Working together with her siblings, she had a 50 plus year career managing and operating Aranosian Oil Co., Inc. She was very fond of many of her employees. For years she was a member of St. Paul's Church in Concord, NH. She also loved to travel, read and spend as much time with her family as possible. Gladys was also very proud of her Armenian heritage and culture.
The family would like to thank "Seniors Helping Seniors" (Vicki, Linda, Denise & Vera) for the first class compassionate care given to Gladys. There will be no calling hours and a private burial service will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery. The Water's Funeral Home is assisting will all of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Children of Armenia Fund", 149 Fifth Ave., Suite 500, New York, NY 10010 or log onto www.coafkids.org/donate,
with memo section Gladys Aranosian Hayes.