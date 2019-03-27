Gladys Jeanette Eastman Cleveland died peacefully on March 09, 2019 at the age of 98.
Gladys was born on December 07, 1920 in Loudon, NH to Bezar and Jennette Georgia (Sleeper) Eastman.
Her family includes her sons, Charles Gene Cleveland and Wayne Cleveland of Florida; her daughter, Darlene Urban of Nevada; grandchildren, Janna Coffey and Joshua Urban of Nevada; great- grandchildren, Coen Zastrow, Liam Coffey, Cayleigh Coffey, and Lilia Coffey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Cleveland and Granddaughter, Emily Urban Zastrow.
Jeanette will be laid to rest beside her husband, Charles Cleveland at Woodlawn Cemetery, Penacook, NH.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
(603) 225-3517
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 27, 2019