Gladys V. Rogers
Gladys V. (Kelley) Rogers, 90, passed on November, 10th 2020 of dementia.

Upon her death she resided at Merrimack County Nursing Home, where she received phenomenal care on that ward.

Gladys was born in Boston, MA May 17th of 1930. she previously lived in the Pittsfield area for 50 years. Gladys formerly worked at moo-veez Galore, Globe Manufacturing in Pittsfield, and Concord Litho.

She was predeceased by her three children, William, Bonnie and Roy. Gladys also was predeceased by her brother William Kelley, Mary (Kelley) Webber, and Elizabeth (Betty) Fifield; as well as her parents, William and Lottie B. Kelley.

She is survived by her children, Peter Rogers of Allenstown, NH; Chuck and his wife Sue Rogers of Manchester/Epsom,NH; Steve and Bonnie (deceased 08/2020) Rogers of Pittsfield; Jeff Rogers of Allenstown, NH; Chris and Terry Rogers of Hill, NH; Cary Rogers of Cumberland, WI; Robin (Bird) and Sue Rogers of Alexandria, NH; and Paul Rogers of Pittsfield, NH.

Gladys had 29 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her only sister-in-law whom she was very close to, Robert Kelley; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be private per her request at Blossom Hill Cemetery on 11/17/2020.

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 17, 2020.
