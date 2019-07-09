Glen P. Scheffer Jr., 38, of Loudon, died at his home on July 1, 2019. He was born in Conroe, TX, the son of Glen P. Scheffer, Sr. and Anita (Vinson) Scheffer. Glen moved to NH with his family 35 years ago. He was a student at Pembroke Academy. He schooled and trained as a plumber and was currently working for Roto-Rooter in Manchester.
Glen was and still is loved by many. Everyone will miss his laugh and sense of humor. He being handsome is an understatement. He definitely took pride in his appearance! Glen loved adventure and trying new things. Recently he had gone skydiving and white-water rafting. He also enjoyed snowboarding and riding motorcycles. Above all else, his greatest accomplishment was his boog, his daughter Adrianna. She was his pride and joy.
Family members include his daughter, Adrianna Scheffer, his parents, Anita and Glen Scheffer of Loudon, his sister, Denise Scheffer and his nephew Colby Scheffer of Loudon, his grandmother Shirley Vinson of Spring, TX and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 17th from 6:30-8:30 pm at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., in Northfield, NH.
Donations in memory of Glen may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/mbctt5-unexpected-funeral-costs
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting Glen's family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 9, 2019