Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn A. White. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary





Born on July 19, 1953 in Laconia, he was the son of the late Rudolph White and Beverly (Ulman) LaFleur.



Shortly after his completion of high school and marrying the love of his life, Glenn enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during Vietnam. Glenn worked for the Town of Loudon doing Road Maintenance and plowing for over 15 years. He was also a very talented woodworker and enjoyed time with his family.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Roxanne Price in 2018 as well as great granddaughter, Addyson Scribner.



He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Higgins) White of Pittsfield with whom he shared over 47 years, daughters, Shirley Lagor and her husband Robert of Barre, VT and Jessica Booth and her husband Glen of Pittsfield, numerous siblings, grandchildren, Amanda Wiggin and her husband Chuck, Glenn Scribner and his wife Kelsie, Samantha Lagor, Cameron White, Jonathan Scribner and his fiance Courtney, Jacob Lagor, Shyanne White, Logen Booth, Andrew Price and Carlie White, 6 Great Grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 1 to 3 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Military Honors will be rendered at 2:45pm. To share a memory or offer condolence, please visit





- Glenn A. White 65, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Concord Hospice House following a lengthy illness.Born on July 19, 1953 in Laconia, he was the son of the late Rudolph White and Beverly (Ulman) LaFleur.Shortly after his completion of high school and marrying the love of his life, Glenn enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during Vietnam. Glenn worked for the Town of Loudon doing Road Maintenance and plowing for over 15 years. He was also a very talented woodworker and enjoyed time with his family.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Roxanne Price in 2018 as well as great granddaughter, Addyson Scribner.He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Higgins) White of Pittsfield with whom he shared over 47 years, daughters, Shirley Lagor and her husband Robert of Barre, VT and Jessica Booth and her husband Glen of Pittsfield, numerous siblings, grandchildren, Amanda Wiggin and her husband Chuck, Glenn Scribner and his wife Kelsie, Samantha Lagor, Cameron White, Jonathan Scribner and his fiance Courtney, Jacob Lagor, Shyanne White, Logen Booth, Andrew Price and Carlie White, 6 Great Grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 1 to 3 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Military Honors will be rendered at 2:45pm. To share a memory or offer condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close