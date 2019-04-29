- Glenn A. White 65, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Concord Hospice House following a lengthy illness.
Born on July 19, 1953 in Laconia, he was the son of the late Rudolph White and Beverly (Ulman) LaFleur.
Shortly after his completion of high school and marrying the love of his life, Glenn enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during Vietnam. Glenn worked for the Town of Loudon doing Road Maintenance and plowing for over 15 years. He was also a very talented woodworker and enjoyed time with his family.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Roxanne Price in 2018 as well as great granddaughter, Addyson Scribner.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Higgins) White of Pittsfield with whom he shared over 47 years, daughters, Shirley Lagor and her husband Robert of Barre, VT and Jessica Booth and her husband Glen of Pittsfield, numerous siblings, grandchildren, Amanda Wiggin and her husband Chuck, Glenn Scribner and his wife Kelsie, Samantha Lagor, Cameron White, Jonathan Scribner and his fiance Courtney, Jacob Lagor, Shyanne White, Logen Booth, Andrew Price and Carlie White, 6 Great Grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 1 to 3 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Military Honors will be rendered at 2:45pm. To share a memory or offer condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 29, 2019