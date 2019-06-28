Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn R. Ordway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Bow to (Albert) Sheldon and Anna (Nordine) Ordway, the younger brother of Robert, Glenn graduated from Concord High School. Before each brother ventured their own paths, Glenn and Robert learned much about life, hard work, people, friendships, and how to tell a good story while helping their dad at the family's Ordway Brothers Market, a Concord landmark on South Street for several generations.



In 1948, Glenn enlisted in the US Navy, serving nearly his full enlistment aboard the USS Zellars (DD-777) as both Gunner's Mate and Ship's Store Supply Officer. He rose to the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class, remaining vehemently, but humbly, proud of his service and those he served with.



Following his Navy service, Glenn met the one love of his life, Marilyn Calef of Barrington, NH. In 1954 they would marry, remaining in the Bow/Concord area until 2016, when they would move ("only temporarily" he would say) to Texas to be near their only child, Lisa (Ordway) Malvey.



Besides Ordway's market, Glenn's work history included The State of New Hampshire - Department of Fish and Game, Coca-Cola, and across four decades with the US Postal Service. Glenn was active in his local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter as well as being a life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Club, where he and Marilyn were regular Friday and Saturday nights fixtures and many great stories were born.



An avid New Hampshire and family historian, Glenn was always ready with the background story to any road, monument, cemetery, restaurant, major farm, or main street Concord or Bow business or building.



Glenn and Marilyn loved to drive and explore and were proud to have driven on nearly every highway, road, and (barely) passable logging trail in New Hampshire (and a good portion of Vermont and Maine) they could get their car down and back...and a few they would learn they could not. Their road trips also took them to nearly every state and parts of Canada but, in the end, each trip reinforced that Glenn simply loved New England and, especially, his New Hampshire.



Glenn is predeceased by both his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, his daughter Lisa and son-in-law Peter Malvey of Tomball, TX, and granddaughter Anna, of Sydney, Australia.



A celebration of Glenn's life is scheduled for Friday, July 19th at the Old Bow Town Hall, 91 Bow Center Road, Bow, NH from 2-3PM followed by visitation and sharing memories with family and friends from 3-4pm.





