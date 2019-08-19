Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glennice Alta Poisson. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

SALISBURY NH - Glennice A (Ludden) Poisson, 85, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH.



Glennice was born on September 16, 1933 in Lincoln Center Maine the daughter of Augustus and Daisy (Jones) Ludden.



Glennice attended high school at Matanawcook Academy in Lincoln Maine graduating in 1951. She would attend Moody College in Chicago Illinois through 1953. Pursuing her career in nursing Glennice returned to Lewiston, Maine to graduate from Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing with honors in 1957.



Glennice was an active Registered Nurse for over fifty years performing supervisory as well as direct nursing care. Over the course of her life she was associated with Laconia Hospital, Laconia State School, Dr. Elliot Hastings, the State of NH Department of Corrections and Merrimack County Department of Corrections. She was known for her quick smile, pleasing disposition and compassionate, competent care of her patients.



Glennice was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Mary Louise Poisson in 1993 and by her son, Augustus Poisson in 2017. She was also predeceased by her parents and four siblings.



Glennice is survived by sons Walter Poisson and James Poisson of Laconia NH and John Poisson of Nashua NH. Grandchildren include Jamie Poisson of Georgia, Renee Poisson of Dover NH, Jacob Hibbard of Northfield NH, Catherine Poisson and her companion Shane Matthews of Hull MA, and Zachary Poisson of Durham NH. She also leaves her nephews Joel Ludden and David Ludden of Fairfield ME.



Glennice also is survived by her partner, Leon Kubiak of Salisbury, NH with whom she made her home and shared her life for over thirty years and his children Col. Jennifer Schulke, United States Army and Jessica Lawrence of Chichester, NH.



Glennice will be forever missed and loved by her family and friends.



Per Glennice's wishes there will be no Services. Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. For more information, visit

