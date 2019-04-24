Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria A. Fenton. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria A. Fenton 77, of Warner died peacefully surrounded by family at Presidential Oaks in Concord, N.H. on April 22, 2019. Glo was born August 10, 1941 to William & Catherine (Mock) Phelps. She graduated from Simonds Free High School in Warner. She went on to raise her children, enjoyed several different jobs, including starting and running her own business. She enjoyed many things such as family gatherings, day trips, and sewing/quilting with her daughters and friends. Always bringing her smiles were her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially the babies. Gloria was predeceased by her parents William & Catherine Phelps. Her sisters Pauline Scruton, Priscilla Stoddard, Patricia Inman, Geraldine (Gerry) Phelps. Her brother Edward Phelps and her daughter Lacey Sue Pickering. She is survived by her husband Thomas Fenton of Warner. Her sister Henrietta Kenney. Her best friend of 62 years Germaine "Jimi" Joyce. Her 6 children William "Bill" Fenton and his wife Cherie, Kelly Eigabroadt and her husband Wayne. Diane O'Bryant and her husband Mike. Cheri "Peanut" Parker and her husband Scott. Todd Pickering and his wife Marissa. Kerry Dennerly and her wife Marti. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per her request there will be no services. She will be laid to rest by her family. Donations in her name can be made to a charity of ones choice.



