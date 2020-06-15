Gloria Arlene Lagueux
GILFORD--------Gloria Arlene Lagueux, 84, of October Lane, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Gloria was born on December 27, 1935, in Laconia, NH, the daughter of Edmund and Marie Alice (Ellsworth) Mitchell. She worked as an receptionist at Village Bank and Trust, in Gilford for ten years, retiring in 1998.

Gloria was a member of the Lakes Region Kennel Club, Merrimack Lhasa Apso Club, American Lhasa Apso Club and the Bred Champion Lhasa Apsos Club for 40 years.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Debra Wiggin of Belmont, Lisa Bancroft of Enfield, CT, and Beth Stewart of Morganton, NC; her grandchildren, Corey Wiggin, Christopher Wiggin, Shamus Molloy and Brandon Lewis, her great-grandchildren Isabella Wiggin and Sam Wiggin, and many nieces and nephews. Gloria is predeceased by her parents, her brother Edmund Mitchell, her sisters, Eleanor Smith and Dorothy Brough, her nieces Patty Grant and Kathleen Brough, and her nephew Craig Smith.

Services will be held at a later date at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, followed by burial at the Union Cemetery.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 15, 2020.
