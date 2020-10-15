Gloria Paquette, a long - time resident of Concord, passed away peacefully at the age of 74, on Sunday afternoon, October 11, 2020 at home with her brother and friends by her side.
She was born in West Swanzey, NH on June 15, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Laura and Neree Paquette. She spent her younger years in the Keene/Swanzey area. After graduation from high school, she attended the Electrical Computer Programming Institute in Manchester, NH and later worked as the Lead Programmer at St. Paul's School in Concord for 30 years. After leaving St. Paul's, she was employed at The Concord Monitor for 10 years, until her retirement.
In her younger years, Gloria enjoyed karate, and was also a member of the Granite State Cloggers for several years. One of her favorite times was getting together with friends to play games and cards, and over the last year, had an avid interest in learning and playing Bridge. She loved to sew and quilt and made items to donate to the Parish Christmas Fair each year. Gloria was a person who was always willing to help anyone. She will be sadly missed by her brother Francis, many friends, and also by her kitty, Missy, who she loved.
Gloria was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and was involved in office work, money counting, raffle gallery, silent auction, and she took an active role in their Pro-Life ministry.. She liked to read and was a member of the IHM Book Club.
Gloria is survived by her brother Francis Burrell of Keene, and cousins.
There will be no visiting hours for Gloria. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Concord NH. Burial will follow at the Monadnock View Cemetery, 451 Park Avenue, Keene NH.
Memorial Donations may be made to Penacook Pregnancy Center, Attn: Kathy Kelly, 657 B Chestnut St., Manchester NH 03104, or NH Catholic Charities, Attn: Sue McKennon, 176 Loudon Rd., Concord NH 03301. View her online tribute at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/concord-nh/gloria-paquette-9730598
Bennett Funeral Home, of Concord, has been entrusted with the arrangements.