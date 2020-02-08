Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Sabean. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM St. John's Episcopal Church 101 Chapel Street Portsmouth , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Sabean, 87, died surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 23, 2019.



Gloria was a lifelong resident of Concord, born on November 30, 1932 to the late Louis and Clara (Blanchard) Nicholas. She worked as a cartographer for the state of NH before retiring.



Gloria enjoyed family gatherings, day trips with her husband and spending time in the outdoors. She will be remembered most for her kind, caring and selfless nature, always giving to others before giving to herself.



Gloria is survived by her four children, Jan Sabean of Kittery Point, ME, Brian Sabean and his wife, Amanda of Scottsdale, AZ, Darren Sabean and his wife, Lynne of Concord and Gaylen Sabean and his wife, Lea of Center Barnstead; 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Nicholas and his wife, Lucy of Bow; sister, Marilyn Fraser Dupuis of Concord; sisters-in-law, Jean Nicholas and Marcella Nicholas; cousin, Carolee Warriner and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Clarence Royston "Roy" Sabean, 4 brothers, Douglas, Alec, Daniel and Theodore Nicholas and two sisters, Myrna Nicholas Buckman and Connie Counter.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel Street, Portsmouth, NH.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

