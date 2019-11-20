LYNAM, Gordon H. 74 of Bourne passed away on Saturday November 16, 2019 at Toby Hospital.
Gordon was born in New Bedford MA., the son of George H. Lynam and Helen (Bagley) Lynam on October 17, 1945.
Gordon joined the Navy in 1963 and served his country with honor.
He loved the water and started fishing soon after leaving the Navy quickly working his way to Captain. He owned several fishing boats throughout his life and worked on the water with his wife and partner until his passing.
He leaves behind his loving wife Pam Lynam of 39 years. His son Brandon Arruda, his mother Helen Lynam, three sisters Gloria Lynam Cynar, Judy Lynam Yeary and Debra Charpentier; grandchildren, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 23rd from 12-1 PM with a service at 1 PM at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd. Bourne, MA. Burial will be private.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 20, 2019