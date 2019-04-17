Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon (Skip) Rich. View Sign

- Gordon (Skip) Rich, Age 67 passed away at his home in Aurora N.C. on Sunday April 14th, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on October 7th, 1951 in Concord N.H. to Gordon and Clara Rich of Deering N.H. He resided in Deering and Weare N.H. for many years before moving to N.C. in April of 2014, to escape the cold and snowy N.H. winters. Skip possessed many skills which he applied in various ways, including but not limited to equipment mechanics and carpentry. He worked for the road crew for the Town of Deering before becoming the town's Road Agent where his mechanical skills proved to be very useful. He had a great love of old barns and was very adept at meticulously disassembling them, marking each piece and re-assembling them at a new location. His most notable barn relocation sits on the Fairgrounds of the Hopkinton N.H. State Fair. There it is known as The Abbot-Downing Museum, where it contains two original Concord Coaches and many other exhibits.



He is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Clara Rich and a niece Molly Lee. He is survived by his partner Marlene Martinkovic; Sisters, Kate Rhodenhizer and her partner Chuck Bolton of Weare, N.H. Karen Kimball and her husband Doug Kimball of Hopkinton N.H. A niece Katie Turyn and a nephew Chris Kimball, both of Webster N.H.



No services will be held. His ashes will be spread by his partner Marlene at their home.

