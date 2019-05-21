Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Robertson Blakeney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Robertson Blakeney, 94, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Frances (Thompson) Blakeney and his walking companion of 15 years, Snoopy. Gordon leaves behind his dear cat, Puma, and four loving children and their families: Gordon (Rob) Jr. and his wife Betsey Neville of Deering, Donald and his wife Janet Kassel-Blakeney of Janesville, WI, Laurie of Bow and her dog Lucy (adored by her "Grandpaws"), and Sandy of Madison, WI. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Gabriel, Christopher and his wife Amy, Samuel and his wife Carol, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families. Born in Boston on November 13, 1924, to Nancy Robertson Blakeney, he grew up in the unique community of St. Paul's School, where Nancy worked for most of his childhood. Living at St. Paul's School had an enormous and life-long influence on him. After graduating from Concord High School in 1942, he joined the U.S. Army where he was a navigator in the Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1945. He then attended the University of New Hampshire on the GI Bill. Gordon and Fran met on a blind date and soon knew that they would spend their lives together. They were married in the Chapel at St. Paul's School on September 9, 1949. They lived in New York City and returned to Concord where they raised four children. For most of his career, Gordon was the president of Thompson & Hoague Company (THOCO), a fixture in Concord for over 150 years, evolving from agricultural equipment and hardware during the horse-and-buggy era, to retail sporting goods during the '50s and '60s, to wholesale sporting goods until the family sold the business in 1985. After retirement, Gordon attained his real estate license and worked for several years as a real estate agent. He had many fond memories of the friends he made during those years. Gordon was known for his charm, his wit, and his love of music, photography, and the outdoors. He was a founding member of the Concord Unitarian Church and remained a lifelong member of the church, although he was not able to attend regularly in recent years. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many people who helped Gordon during the last few years of his life, especially Dr. Anne Chehade, the Concord VNA, and the staff of Pleasant View Nursing Home. Services to be determined at a later date. A private internment will be held at Blossom Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends donate to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, New Hampshire Audubon Society, Concord Chorale, or the .





