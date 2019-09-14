Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Annis O'Neil, 80, of Manchester, died September 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Dover-Foxcroft, ME on February 2, 1939, the daughter of Donald Bertram Annis and Harriet (Cheney) Annis. She attended numerous schools and moved often around New Hampshire, finally settling in Concord, NH.



Grace graduated from Fisher College in Boston in 1959 with a degree in Business.



Grace was a member of the Stage 1 Dinner Theatre and The Palace Theatre, which she attended many shows with her daughter and granddaughters. She was actively involved in the Home Extension Group, and had an extended sewing circle, in which she had many lasting friendships.



She loved being a mother to her children Coleen, Billy, Shane, Jimmy and John. She spent countless hours with her grandchildren, Matthew, Ashleigh, Abigail, Allison, Brendan, Jessica, Taryn, Connor and Barrett. Cookies were a big hit with the neighborhood children, and of course her nieces and nephews.



Grace was predeceased by her husband William J. O'Neil in 2014, whom she met while working at the Concord Highway Department. They were married in May 1961 and took an extensive honeymoon to the Poconos and Canada.



Family members include Coleen Symonds and her husband Peter of Bristol, their children Matthew, Abigail, and Allison, William J. O'Neil of Alton, his children Ashleigh, Brendan, Taryn, and Connor, and his partner Lisa Asselin, Lisa's children Skyelar and Teagan, Shane P. O'Neil and his husband Andrew M. Povich of Chicago, IL, James M. O'Neil and wife Diane of Bedford, their daughter Jessica, and John O'Neil of Manchester, his son Barrett, and his partner Daira Cline of Manchester, Daira's children Ethan and Rohan; many nephews, nieces and cousins.



Her family would like to thank the staff of Bedford Falls and Brookhaven Hospice for the tremendous care they provided during Grace's stay.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 am in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



Donations may be made in her memory to the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03101.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to

Grace Annis O'Neil, 80, of Manchester, died September 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Dover-Foxcroft, ME on February 2, 1939, the daughter of Donald Bertram Annis and Harriet (Cheney) Annis. She attended numerous schools and moved often around New Hampshire, finally settling in Concord, NH.Grace graduated from Fisher College in Boston in 1959 with a degree in Business.Grace was a member of the Stage 1 Dinner Theatre and The Palace Theatre, which she attended many shows with her daughter and granddaughters. She was actively involved in the Home Extension Group, and had an extended sewing circle, in which she had many lasting friendships.She loved being a mother to her children Coleen, Billy, Shane, Jimmy and John. She spent countless hours with her grandchildren, Matthew, Ashleigh, Abigail, Allison, Brendan, Jessica, Taryn, Connor and Barrett. Cookies were a big hit with the neighborhood children, and of course her nieces and nephews.Grace was predeceased by her husband William J. O'Neil in 2014, whom she met while working at the Concord Highway Department. They were married in May 1961 and took an extensive honeymoon to the Poconos and Canada.Family members include Coleen Symonds and her husband Peter of Bristol, their children Matthew, Abigail, and Allison, William J. O'Neil of Alton, his children Ashleigh, Brendan, Taryn, and Connor, and his partner Lisa Asselin, Lisa's children Skyelar and Teagan, Shane P. O'Neil and his husband Andrew M. Povich of Chicago, IL, James M. O'Neil and wife Diane of Bedford, their daughter Jessica, and John O'Neil of Manchester, his son Barrett, and his partner Daira Cline of Manchester, Daira's children Ethan and Rohan; many nephews, nieces and cousins.Her family would like to thank the staff of Bedford Falls and Brookhaven Hospice for the tremendous care they provided during Grace's stay.Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 am in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.Donations may be made in her memory to the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03101.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close