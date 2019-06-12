Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Anne Holden. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Anne Holden 82, of Pleasant View Retirement passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Grace was born on October 17, 1936 in Liberty, New York, daughter to the late George Alfred and Edith Grace Klemm. She graduated from the University of New York and received her associates in nursing. Grace went on to work for over 40 years as a registered nurse in many different fields in the Concord area.



Grace loved being a nurse, traveling, cooking, singing in the church choir, painting, entertaining, holidays with family and friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Grace is survived by two sons, Kenneth Jones and his wife, Lynn of Seekonk, MA and Andrew Jones and his wife, Cheryl of Bedford, NH; daughter Elizabeth Governanti and her husband, Anthony of New Boston, NH; six grandchildren, Meghan, Gabrielle, Kyle, Courtney, Donovan and Domenick; two great-grandchildren, Gage and Ella. Grace was the second oldest of four children, Gary Klemm, Anita Seibert and Edie Turk. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Holden in April.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH. A funeral service will follow at 12:00pm. A private burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



For those who wish, Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation 166 S. River Road suite 210 Bedford, NH 03110.

