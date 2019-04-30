Grace A. W. Stetson, 86, died on December 29, 2018 surrounded by her loving family, at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord, NH.
Burial will take place at 1pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Proctor Cemetery on Main Street in Andover, NH. A celebration of life will follow at the Grange Hall in East Andover, NH.
The Chadwick Funeral & Cremation Service LLC is assisting the family. To view the complete obituary log on to www.chadwickfuneralservice.com/obits.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019