Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517

Concord, NH--Grace Dolores Bowser 89, longtime resident of Central, New Hampshire died, Monday, December 9, 2019.



Grace was born January 17, 1930 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, daughter to the late, William A. and Mary M. (Mistretta) Richardson. She was a loving wife and homemaker.



Grace enjoyed theatre, having seen many wonderful plays over the years. She was an avid reader and was a formidable Scrabble player. Grace also enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping and eating out with friends and family.



Grace is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Mitchell of Soledad, CA; son, William G. Bowser and his wife, Kelley of Dyersburg, TN; grandson, Morgan Bowser of Nashville, TN; one great-granddaughter; brother, Nicholas Ruggeri of Phoenix; sisters, Marie Eggers and Dottie Butler and her husband, Ron all of Phoenix, AZ and niece, Lora Dennis also of Phoenix.



There will be no calling hours.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30am at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



Burial will be in the family plot at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester, Massachusetts.



For those who wish, Memorial Contributions may be made to Shriners Burn Institute, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

