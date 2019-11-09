Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace M. Hanson. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Penacook Calvary Cemetery Village Street Penacook , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace M. Hanson passed away on November 7, 2019 with her husband at her side.



Grace was born in Concord, on July 5, 1933, the daughter of Edward and Edna (Lassonde) Stafford. After graduating from Concord High School, she worked for the State of New Hampshire for over 40 years, retiring in 1996. She married Brian Hanson on May 25th, 1984 in Franklin, New Hampshire.



Grace used to sing live on WKXL in Concord with her sisters Pauline and Arline, they were known on the radio as the "Stafford Sisters". She enjoyed collecting dolls and angels. She loved to watch the blue birds and hummingbirds. She enjoyed motorcycle riding with her husband. She also enjoyed trips to the Caribbean and Canada.



Grace is survived by her husband, Brian Hanson, her nephews, that she treated as her own sons, Matthew and Bradley Newland, her stepsons Michael Hanson (wife Angie), and Bruce Hanson (wife Kelly), her god children Sandy Mounsey and MaryLou Michalski and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by all of her brothers and sisters, Stanley Stafford, Edward Stafford Jr., Mildred Barton, Pearl Minor, Pauline Vezina and Arline Newland.



Calling hours will be held at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral home on Wednesday, November 13 from 1 to 3 pm and 6 to 8 pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 14th, 11:00 am at Penacook Calvary Cemetery on Village Street in Penacook.

