Gregory E. Knight
1962 - 2020
Gregory E. Knight passed away suddenly at his home in Concord on July 21, 2020 at the age of 57.

He was born in Concord on October 24, 1962 to William and Patricia Knight.

Gregory had a heart for being outdoors. He enjoyed bee keeping, hunting, he was an avid gardener with a giant green thumb, being at the river, camping, and hanging out by a fire. As a modern-day Renaissance man, he also loved music and found enjoyment in playing guitar.

A towering man who believed in living life hands-on, he often would remind those closest to him that "There is no substitute for experience."

Gregory is survived by his mother, Patricia A. Knight; brother Stephen W. Knight; daughter Kristine A. Knight and grandson Jacob P. Ricker, and twin daughters Meagan E. Knight and Amanda L. Knight. He is predeceased by his father, William Knight; and his beloved canine friend, Buddie.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11AM at Blossom Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
