Griffen Bird Neal
Griffen Bird Neal, 23, died unexpectedly at his home in Penacook NH on Saturday, May 16 2020, another victim of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

He leaves behind his parents, Carla Bird and David Neal, his sister Rhea Bird Neal and brother, Ryan James Wadleigh, his grandparents John and Christine Griffen of Cleveland, Ohio, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Glenna (Jarvis) Bird and Fred Bird formerly of Morrisville VT.

Griffen was the CEO and Co-founder of First Look Advertising with his best friend, "partner in crime"! and co-founder Ahmad Khawaja of Deerfield, NH. He was born June 18th, 1996 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Shatterproof.com, a drug and alcohol abuse rehab center or buy yourself a nice comfy pair of socks in his memory @ Bombas. Bombas donates a pair to homeless shelters with each purchase of a pair of socks.

A celebration of life will happen when we all can attend safely. A private burial ceremony of his cremated remains will be held at the Riverbank Cemetery Plot: Jarvis/Magoon, Stowe, VT; date to be determined. Memorial pages available on FaceBook, Phaneuf Funeral Home & NH Cremation Society and "Shatterproof".

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 19, 2020.
