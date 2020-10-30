Peter (Pete) Bartlett passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cardiac and related diseases.
Peter was born in Concord NH to Harry and Letitia (George) Bartlett. He attended Concord schools and graduated from Pembroke Academy.
Peter met the love of his life, Martha Seavey, in the eighth grade at the old Rundlett Junior High. They spent 66 wonderful years together through sickness and health. Peter and Martha had four children; Abby (Craig) Whitson of Concord, Michael (Pat) Bartlett of Berwick ME, Laura (Dave) Husson of Buzzards Bay MA, and an estranged daughter Sharon whom they deeply love and miss. Peter leaves eight grandchildren and four step grandchildren; Brianne (Rheal) St Germaine, Tyson (Heidi) Strople, Jess (Josh Ickes, Erin (Nick) Pope, Tom (Erika) Husson, Joe (Risa) Annicchiarico, Chris Husson and Kelly Davis, Nate (Sarah) Strople, Corey Heaward, Travis Heaward, Nicole (Jake) Stratton and Jenna (Ryan) Koloski, and twenty wonderful great grandchildren. Also a dear friend and mother of two of the great-grandchildren, Britney Heaward. Peter is also survived by a sister Eleanor Gowans of Montpelier VT and many nieces and nephews. Peter was pre-deceased by his brother David, his granddaughter Katy Bly and his grandson Daniel Husson.
Peter loved people and spent most of his working life in sales. The family spent some great years on their farm in Lee NH when Peter was Interim Manager of the UNH bookstore. The family moved to Niskayuna NY where Peter was manager of the Union College bookstore. Peter's favorite job was working for NH Records and Archives when he was in semi-retirement. He loved books, especially Concord and New Hampshire history. Peter collected books and Moxie paraphernalia. He did a lot of genealogies for people across the country. He was with the West Concord Troop 81 when his son was a Boy Scout and beyond. Peter and Martha made doll houses and furniture for their granddaughters and special ones for grown-ups that they sold around the country. Peter loved to renovate or restore the houses where the family lived. He was a Lay Reader for St Stephens Episcopal Church in Schenectady NY, St Paul's Church in Concord and St Luke's Anglican Church in West Concord. In 1989 Peter and Martha moved to their retirement home in Loudon NH. Peter was the curator for the Loudon Historical Society until his health intervened. Peter was one of the group that founded Freedom Hill Cooperative and was on their Board of Directors for many years. One of his greatest thrills was having the new Maintenance Shed named after him.
Pete was a member of the Blazing Star Lodge No.11 of Concord, the Masonic Anchor Club at Lake Winona in New Hampton NH, the New Hampshire Historical Society and the Loudon Historical Society.
There will be a service for Peter when there is no longer a danger from the COVID-19 virus. Donations, if one wishes, can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105, or Concord Hospital Cardiology, Pleasant St., Concord NH 03301.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of Peter Bartlett.