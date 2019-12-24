Haley Rose Stevens, 33, died unexpectedly on December 19, 2019 at home in Barrington.
Born in Exeter, NH. Haley attended Barrington Schools, graduated from Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in 2004 and Keene State in 2008. Her writing talents and IT skills led to success and satisfaction in automobile sales at IRA Toyota and AutoFair Subaru. Her career and life were interrupted by a two year struggle with drug addiction. Haley is much missed by her parents, Rose (Duquette) and Mark Stevens, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends who all returned her friendship and love.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 24, 2019