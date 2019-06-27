Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold D. Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold D. Mitchell, Pembrook Academy grad, born 6/4/36 in Concord, NH and died 2/19/19. Predeceased by wife Shirley (Prendergast) Mitchell, daughter Diana, parents Adam & Laura (Greene) Mitchell, siblings Rita Mitchell Dyson, Edward Mitchell, Alvin Mitchell, Margaret Greene Goodwin. Survived by daughter Deb and husband Jeff Miner, grandchildren Jen Miner and Rob Miner and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Sgt Mitchell was a radio technician (US Army) and mechanic (Army Reserves); worked at E. Concord Esso and retired as Postmaster in 1991 after a long US Postal Service career, beginning part-time. Loved working on cars, restoring several classic models. Volunteered extensively from Potter Place's Immaculate Conception church to the Florida Park Service; served on the board of Concord Postal Union, Andover Lions, and Daytona Beach Amateur Radio Association.



Known for his ever-present smile, Mitch loved visiting friends and family. He and Shirley traveled the US as full-time RV-ers for several years. Always ready with a word of encouragement, he led by example and will be missed by all.



Funeral scheduled 10 AM Friday, July 5th, St John's Church, Christ the King Parish, Concord, followed by luncheon. Inurnment at 2 PM at NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

