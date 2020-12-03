Harold G. McComas, 78, passed away peacefully at home Monday, November 30, 2020.
Harold was born in Branchland, WV June 20, 1942 to Delcie (McComas) Tsuruda. He attended Guyan Valley High School and Community College of the Air Force. And married Adelheid Laux in 1964 . He proudly served his country with the United States Airforce, retiring in 1990 as Chief Master Sergeant after 30 years of service. The family traveled the world, living the longest in Germany and Minot, ND. It was one of those tours of duty in Germany where he met his wife, Adelheid.
In basic training he met his lifelong friend, Norman Magaziner. Throughout Harold's life the McComas' and Magaziner's families would visit each other over the years.
After his military service he worked at the Dakota Boys Ranch in Minot, ND. He then worked as a civilian government contractor on Rivet Mile at Minot AFB, ND. He eventually retired and moved to Concord, NH to be closer to his children.
Harold is survived by his children Vivian and Harold; cousin, Robert, along with nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Heidi, in 2014.
The family will receive visitors Tuesday, December 8th 11am-noon at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Funeral Service will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel followed immediately by burial with military honors at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net
.