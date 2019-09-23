Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold James Forbes. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Anderson Hall at Brewster Academy Wolfeboro , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harold James Forbes-better known as Jim-passed away on September 17, 2019. He was sur-rounded by family and finally at peace after a stoic twelve-year battle with cancer. Jim had just celebrated his 76th birthday doing what he enjoyed most-sharing a great meal amidst the laugh-ter of his grandchildren, three children and spouses, and beloved wife, Alison.



Jim was born in Ticonderoaga, New York and grew up in Whitesboro, New York, son of Harold W. Forbes and Inez Briggs Forbes. An early sign of his ever-present optimism, he welcomed the snow and cold of upstate New York to become an avid cross-country and downhill skier. He raced Varsity Cross Country at Williams College, from where he graduated in 1965 with a B.A. and Honors in Economics while also fulfilling pre-med requirements. Jim studied at the Universi-ty of Rochester, achieving two milestones that would define the rest of his life: marriage to Ali-son Schuchard in 1968 and a Doctorate in Medicine in1969.



Between his subsequent internship and residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, Jim served in the US Public Health Service on Staten Island. As Lieutenant Commander in the Coast Guard, he provided medical care in the heroic sea rescue of a sinking supertanker, earning a Commendation Award for his bravery.



Jim and Alison settled in Concord, New Hampshire in 1976, where he broke new ground using arthroscopic surgery. He became the premier hand surgeon in the area and also specialized in joint replacement, first at Concord Orthopaedics, and then at Quality Orthopaedic Care, a prac-tice that he founded. Jim held many leadership roles, including President of the NH Orthopaedic Society, representative to the National Board of Councilors of Orthopaedic Surgeons and Presi-dent of the NH Chapter of the . Jim loved his years in practice, and it was difficult to go anywhere in the community without running into a grateful patient.



Jim's passion for travel and spirit of adventure took him and Alison to six continents. His life-long enjoyment of sports found him hiking New Hampshire mountains. fishing in northern Cana-da, perfecting his golf or tennis shots (he only remembered the good ones), waterskiing in sum-mer, and skiing during the winter. He was the resident gardener, and especially enjoyed creating great cuisine. Warm welcomes to children's friends, giant paellas and themed gourmet dinners are legendary, earning the couple a cult following across college campuses.



After 35 years of medical practice, Jim retired to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, spend-ing winters in Venice, Florida. No longer rebuilding skeletons, he turned his skills to building with wood. He meticulously reconstructed an original 1896 Adirondack Guide Boat ("Blue Boat" after the Homer painting) and built a kayak with his grandchildren ("HMS Cousins"). Pops' Workshop over the garage was the favorite haunt of his grandchildren when they came to visit.



Jim will be most remembered for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to his family and pa-tients. For him, there was no problem that couldn't be solved with good meals and friendship. And usually there were no problems at all-because Jim always saw the glass half-full and found something for which to be grateful.



Jim is survived by his wife, of 51 years Alison, daughter Kristin Forbes and husband Steven Cal-houn, Leighton, Griffin and Rowan Calhoun; daughter Darcey Bartel and husband Chris, Ken-dall, Carter and Tess Bartel; son Greg Forbes and wife Casey, Cameron, Chase and Duncan Forbes; siblings Diane Bowes and Ronald Forbes.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Jim in Anderson Hall at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Sunday, October 6 at 2:00 p.m. A Reception will be held at the Pickering House in Wolfeboro.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Boat Museum at



The Bennett Funeral Home in Concord, NH is in charge of arrangements.

Harold James Forbes-better known as Jim-passed away on September 17, 2019. He was sur-rounded by family and finally at peace after a stoic twelve-year battle with cancer. Jim had just celebrated his 76th birthday doing what he enjoyed most-sharing a great meal amidst the laugh-ter of his grandchildren, three children and spouses, and beloved wife, Alison.Jim was born in Ticonderoaga, New York and grew up in Whitesboro, New York, son of Harold W. Forbes and Inez Briggs Forbes. An early sign of his ever-present optimism, he welcomed the snow and cold of upstate New York to become an avid cross-country and downhill skier. He raced Varsity Cross Country at Williams College, from where he graduated in 1965 with a B.A. and Honors in Economics while also fulfilling pre-med requirements. Jim studied at the Universi-ty of Rochester, achieving two milestones that would define the rest of his life: marriage to Ali-son Schuchard in 1968 and a Doctorate in Medicine in1969.Between his subsequent internship and residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, Jim served in the US Public Health Service on Staten Island. As Lieutenant Commander in the Coast Guard, he provided medical care in the heroic sea rescue of a sinking supertanker, earning a Commendation Award for his bravery.Jim and Alison settled in Concord, New Hampshire in 1976, where he broke new ground using arthroscopic surgery. He became the premier hand surgeon in the area and also specialized in joint replacement, first at Concord Orthopaedics, and then at Quality Orthopaedic Care, a prac-tice that he founded. Jim held many leadership roles, including President of the NH Orthopaedic Society, representative to the National Board of Councilors of Orthopaedic Surgeons and Presi-dent of the NH Chapter of the . Jim loved his years in practice, and it was difficult to go anywhere in the community without running into a grateful patient.Jim's passion for travel and spirit of adventure took him and Alison to six continents. His life-long enjoyment of sports found him hiking New Hampshire mountains. fishing in northern Cana-da, perfecting his golf or tennis shots (he only remembered the good ones), waterskiing in sum-mer, and skiing during the winter. He was the resident gardener, and especially enjoyed creating great cuisine. Warm welcomes to children's friends, giant paellas and themed gourmet dinners are legendary, earning the couple a cult following across college campuses.After 35 years of medical practice, Jim retired to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, spend-ing winters in Venice, Florida. No longer rebuilding skeletons, he turned his skills to building with wood. He meticulously reconstructed an original 1896 Adirondack Guide Boat ("Blue Boat" after the Homer painting) and built a kayak with his grandchildren ("HMS Cousins"). Pops' Workshop over the garage was the favorite haunt of his grandchildren when they came to visit.Jim will be most remembered for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to his family and pa-tients. For him, there was no problem that couldn't be solved with good meals and friendship. And usually there were no problems at all-because Jim always saw the glass half-full and found something for which to be grateful.Jim is survived by his wife, of 51 years Alison, daughter Kristin Forbes and husband Steven Cal-houn, Leighton, Griffin and Rowan Calhoun; daughter Darcey Bartel and husband Chris, Ken-dall, Carter and Tess Bartel; son Greg Forbes and wife Casey, Cameron, Chase and Duncan Forbes; siblings Diane Bowes and Ronald Forbes.There will be a Celebration of Life for Jim in Anderson Hall at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Sunday, October 6 at 2:00 p.m. A Reception will be held at the Pickering House in Wolfeboro.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Boat Museum at https://www.nhbm.org/support/donations-endowments/ , where funds will be used for a project and/or scholarship in Jim's name. Please indicate that this is in memory of Jim Forbes.The Bennett Funeral Home in Concord, NH is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Bennett Funeral Home Concord , NH (603) 225-3517 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.