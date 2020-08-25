1/1
Harold L. Rothwell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Leroy Rothwell, Jr. of Hopkinton, NH formerly of Denver, CO passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020.

He was born to Leona and Harold Sr, who both preceded his death.

He is a graduate of Denver University, where he earned his PhD in Physics, and went on to work for Osram (Sylvania) as a lighting engineer for 36 years where he authored numerous patents. He enjoyed rebuilding vintage computers, engineering and monitoring weather stations, and brewing gluten-free beer. He was incredibly kind, thoughtful, smart, loving and funny.

His devoted wife of 49 years, Catherine Rothwell (Barnes), fortunately agreed to meet him on a blind date. He is survived by Cathy and their two children, Liz (Rothwell) Millette and her husband Justin, and Greg Rothwell. He was a loving "Papa" to two grandchildren, Camille and Owen.

Memorial service to be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memoriam to the Hopkinton Food Pantry https://hopkintonfoodpantry.org or Make A Wish-NH https://nh.wish.org.

The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker,Nh is assisting the family.

For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved