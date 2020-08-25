Harold Leroy Rothwell, Jr. of Hopkinton, NH formerly of Denver, CO passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020.
He was born to Leona and Harold Sr, who both preceded his death.
He is a graduate of Denver University, where he earned his PhD in Physics, and went on to work for Osram (Sylvania) as a lighting engineer for 36 years where he authored numerous patents. He enjoyed rebuilding vintage computers, engineering and monitoring weather stations, and brewing gluten-free beer. He was incredibly kind, thoughtful, smart, loving and funny.
His devoted wife of 49 years, Catherine Rothwell (Barnes), fortunately agreed to meet him on a blind date. He is survived by Cathy and their two children, Liz (Rothwell) Millette and her husband Justin, and Greg Rothwell. He was a loving "Papa" to two grandchildren, Camille and Owen.
Memorial service to be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memoriam to the Hopkinton Food Pantry https://hopkintonfoodpantry.org
or Make A Wish-NH https://nh.wish.org
.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker,Nh is assisting the family.
For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com