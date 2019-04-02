Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold R. Emery. View Sign

Harold R. Emery, 98, passed away at home on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born in Auburn, NH in May of 1920, he was the son of Clinton and Josephine (Ahearn) Emery. He was predeceased by 3 brothers, Clarence Emery, Kenneth Emery and Edward Ahearn.



Harold was a graduate of Central High School in Manchester, class of 1938. He worked for Anchor Electric in Manchester, where he met and married his wife of 54 years, Marcelle (Labelle). After marrying, he made his home in Manchester and Hooksett, later moving to Concord, NH. Harold worked in the lab at International Shoe for a number of years and later worked for General Electric in Hooksett, where he was employed for 17 years until his retirement in 1986.



For the better part of his life, Harold was a contributing writer for a number of comic strips including, Dennis the Menace, Archie, Mrs. Fitz, Senator Caucus, Priscilla's Pop, Laugh-in, The Lockhorns, Bumper Snickers, Ziggy, Agatha Crumm, and Mother Goose & Grimm. He also submitted quips and gags as one-liners or for cartoonists, which were printed in numerous publications including Variety, Collier's, The Saturday Evening Post, The New Yorker and Reader's Digest. Harold was also proud to have some of his jokes used by comedians Henny Youngman, Phyllis Diller and Norm Crosby. He continued contributing gags for Dennis the Menace until approximately one month prior to his death.



Harold was a well-known jokster and prankster who was always ready to draw from his arsenal of amusing stories from days gone by. He was also a great lover of literature, language and music and liked singing songs - sometimes accompanied by his wife or by a simple tune he'd play on the piano or guitar. He especially enjoyed boating on the lake with family and always got a kick out the kids - both his own and the grandchildren and great grandchildren that would follow.



Family members include four children, Clyde Emery, Carol Emery Phenix, Steven Emery and his wife Heather, Sylvia Yeaton and her husband Gary; five grandchildren, Brendan Emery and his wife Stacey, Alison Bouchard and her husband Keith, Aaron Yeaton, Colleen Yeaton and Matthew Phenix; and five great grandchildren, Liam, Lucas, Ryan, Claire and Cameron; a sister-in-law, Cleo Robert and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held from 8:30am to 10:30am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. Following calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in East Concord.



