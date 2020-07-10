Harriet Hirons Caton lived a colorful and vibrant life. She enjoyed making life better for other people. Few who knew her were surprised to hear that, she became a clown in her retirement residence in New Hampshire, and she also played one of the Andrews sisters in a variety show. Her joy in life was a result of her strong desire to continue to learn.



Harriet was born in Providence, Rhode Island in 1925 and died on July 2nd with Susie at her side. She was the daughter of A. Robert and Emeline (Ramspott) Hirons. She attended Hope High School and University of Rhode Island. She married J. Earle Caton of Edgewood, Rhode Island in 1949. The couple moved to Pittsburgh, PA in 1956 where they raised four children. Harriet was involved in numerous activities at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. She was a Girl Scout leader and served in a 24-hour international suicide hot-line ministry. She was president of the Fox Chapel brand of American Field Service and was known for the Annual International Dinner night that she organized. She was an accomplished event planner and fund raiser working with creativity and passion for the causes that were important to her.



In 1976 the family settled in Hingham, MA. Harriet's initial project was researching and restoring their 1850 home in the historic district. It was the challenge of her life when she joined the Mount Pleasant Home Board of Directors in Jamaica Plain MA in 1979 and became the Executive Director. She was the driving force for major renovations and modernization of this retirement home, a home that had been established in Jamaica Plain in 1901. That work was completed in 1985. Harriet provided leadership for expansion and initiated the acquisition of property from Faulkner Hospital in Brookline that was close to Mount Pleasant Home. There, she discovered the lovely old springhouse on the property which was refurbished to its original beauty as part of the project and which gave the new community its name. Completed in 1996, Springhouse was the first Continuing Care Retirement Community in the Boston area.



Harriet and her husband retired in 1996 and moved to New London, NH where they lived during the summer and Belleair, Florida in the winter. A year after her husband's death in 1998, Harriet moved to Havenwood Heritage Heights, a Retirement Community in Concord, NH. One friend caller her an "autodidact" referring to her great interest in many things and her great capacity for self-taught learning. Harriet played bridge every week with close friends and was in a duplicate bridge group for many years as well as a flamboyant participant in the "Pretty Good Talent Show". Her daughter Susan once said she needed a social secretary to keep track of all her activities. Her friends remember her frequent remark, "When I'm behind the wheel of a car, I'm 25 again." And her daughter Jane spoke about her mother's desire to die with her pearls on. "when she walks out in the morning she had to have it all together."



She will be remembered by her loving family and friends. Beside her two daughters Jane Caton of Boston MA and Susan Buxton and her husband, Michael of Webster, NH, she leaves her son David Caton and his wife Marguerite of Boca Raton, FL, five grand-children, two great grand-children, along with nieces and nephews in Rhode Island and Maryland. She was predeceased by her son, Douglas Caton of Miami, FL and her sister, Marian Johnson of Rhode Island.



Harriet had a talent for creating a masterpiece by coloring outside the lines. When she ran the church fair, it became a "Save the Date" on everyone's calendar. When she joined the Board of a Rest Home she thought "Why not build a beautiful new home where people could live out their lives close to their friends in a homelike setting and how about if it's next to a hospital and cab ride from downtown Boston?"



In that spirit we ask that, in lieu of flowers, anyone who would like to honor Harriet's memory, make a contribution to The Friendly Kitchen P.O. Box 373 Concord NH 03303 so they can expand their mission to include more outreach to families and individuals in need in the community.



A celebration of life will be delayed until a time when we can join together and share the spirit of joy and beauty that Harriet brought to all our lives.



