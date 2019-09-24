Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Richardson (Lord) Sorlin. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet R. Sorlin, 89, passed away at Havenwood Senior Living Community in Concord, NH, on Saturday, September, 21, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers.



Born in Concord on May 21, 1930, she was the second child of Irene Lord and husband Francis O. Richardson, and the grandchild of Emma (Kimball) and Harry Lord. Her mother later married Robert Colby of Bow, NH, and the family lived in Concord throughout her high school years.



Harriet graduated Salutatorian of the Concord High School class of 1947. While in school, she was active in music, singing in the choir and playing French Horn, including the New Hampshire Youth Festival Band and the Nevers Band. In sports, she played basketball and was on the bowling team. She was Secretary of the Concord Youth Council, and active in the youth groups of the Concord Unitarian Church.



Harriet enrolled in the Executive Secretarial Program at Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass., where she graduated with Honors in June of 1949. Upon graduation, the President of Becker College hired her as his personal secretary.



Harriet married Kenneth R. Sorlin of Worcester, Mass., on September 12, 1953. They lived in several states, and finally settled in the Glens Falls/Lake George area of New York. They had three daughters and she enjoyed sewing for them, volunteering with the Girls Scouts, attending school concerts and taking family camping trips. She worked as the secretary for Temple Beth El and H&R Block in Glens Falls. Upon retirement, Harriet and Ken moved to Canterbury, NH, where she continued her tax work with H&R Block in Concord, NH, and later as a volunteer for AARP. They moved into Senior Housing at Havenwood-Heritage Heights in Concord, NH, in December of 2010.



Harriet enjoyed traveling, camping, sailing, hiking, sewing and playing Bridge. She visited all fifty States and most of Canada as well as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Mexico, the Galapagos, the Bahamas, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.



She was predeceased by her sister Jeanette Anderson of Concord, NH. She is survived by daughters Debra Robey of Madison, WI, Janet Sorlin-Davis of Woodbridge, VA, and Linda Auffredou of Queensbury, NY, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held in December at Havenwood. The service information will be place up on



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Harriet's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of American by visiting their website,

Harriet R. Sorlin, 89, passed away at Havenwood Senior Living Community in Concord, NH, on Saturday, September, 21, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers.Born in Concord on May 21, 1930, she was the second child of Irene Lord and husband Francis O. Richardson, and the grandchild of Emma (Kimball) and Harry Lord. Her mother later married Robert Colby of Bow, NH, and the family lived in Concord throughout her high school years.Harriet graduated Salutatorian of the Concord High School class of 1947. While in school, she was active in music, singing in the choir and playing French Horn, including the New Hampshire Youth Festival Band and the Nevers Band. In sports, she played basketball and was on the bowling team. She was Secretary of the Concord Youth Council, and active in the youth groups of the Concord Unitarian Church.Harriet enrolled in the Executive Secretarial Program at Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass., where she graduated with Honors in June of 1949. Upon graduation, the President of Becker College hired her as his personal secretary.Harriet married Kenneth R. Sorlin of Worcester, Mass., on September 12, 1953. They lived in several states, and finally settled in the Glens Falls/Lake George area of New York. They had three daughters and she enjoyed sewing for them, volunteering with the Girls Scouts, attending school concerts and taking family camping trips. She worked as the secretary for Temple Beth El and H&R Block in Glens Falls. Upon retirement, Harriet and Ken moved to Canterbury, NH, where she continued her tax work with H&R Block in Concord, NH, and later as a volunteer for AARP. They moved into Senior Housing at Havenwood-Heritage Heights in Concord, NH, in December of 2010.Harriet enjoyed traveling, camping, sailing, hiking, sewing and playing Bridge. She visited all fifty States and most of Canada as well as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Mexico, the Galapagos, the Bahamas, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.She was predeceased by her sister Jeanette Anderson of Concord, NH. She is survived by daughters Debra Robey of Madison, WI, Janet Sorlin-Davis of Woodbridge, VA, and Linda Auffredou of Queensbury, NY, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held in December at Havenwood. The service information will be place up on www.bennettfuneral.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Harriet's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of American by visiting their website, https://alzfdn.org or by mail, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close