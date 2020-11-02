Harrison M. Smith age 27 died October 28 at Concord Hospital. He was born in Concord and is survived by his parents Bruce H. Smith and Michelle Laramee and her husband Denis, two brothers; Brent R. Smith, Lucas W. Smith and his wife Skye Stevens, one sister; Aliah Perry, grandparents Mike and Beverly Andrus, Bruce and Barbara Smith, Roger and Deborah Seymour, long time girlfriend; Beth Gilson loads of aunts, uncles, first and second cousins and one niece Melonie M. Smith.



He will be dearly missed. He worked hard and played harder.



Grave side services will be held on Friday November 6 at 3Pm at Mount Hope Cemetery in Loudon. Please come and share a story of Harrison.



