Harry August Cooks, 93, of Concord NH passed away at Concord Hospital on Thursday August 27th, 2020 with his loving wife and family by his side.Harry was born on May 4, 1927 in Boston Massachusetts the son of Helen and Harry Cooks.Harry served as a Seaman First class in the United States Navy in WWII, and was proud to serve his country.Harry's career was as a lithographer at Concord Litho for 40 years, as top foreman. After his retirement, he returned to work at the Division of Motor Vehicles, as a great ambassador. Harry loved that job, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to stop working.Harry married his loving wife Dolores on December 11, 1949. For 70 years, they were inseparable right up until the end. They loved to ballroom dance and enjoyed the night life.Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed his family and life to the fullest. Harry loved all nature, and their cat "Tigger". He enjoyed the ocean, chocolate, and his Model A. Harry touched the lives of many. He loved to sign songs to everyone, and had a song for everything. Harry had a great sense of humor and a warm heart. He will always be loved and missed by many.He leaves behind his wife Dolores L. Cooks of Concord; his three daughters Debra Cooks of Concord, Louise Norris and her husband Mark of Boscawen, Kathleen Dyment and her husband Jonathan of Webster; grandson John and wife Rebecca Landrigan of Goffstown, and their children Kayden and Adrienne ; his grandson's wife Maeghan Landrigan, of Hooksett; granddaughter Nicole Tarbox of Webster and her children Deanna, Charlotte, and Addison Labonte; granddaughter Krystal Cota of New London; granddaughter Jessica Tarbox of Webster and her daughter Savannah Matheson. Harry is predeceased by his grandson, William Landrigan of Hooksett.