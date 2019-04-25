Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry L. Dean Jr.. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

- Harry Lewis Dean, Jr., 72, a long-time resident of Suncook and Pembroke, passed away at home on February 19, 2019.



Born in Vermont, Harry moved to New Hampshire in his twenties. He was the oldest son of 8 children. Harry was a fun, kind man who loved everyone. Harry didn't drive so he walked all over town, making him a regular face in most of his small town's stores and restaurants. He enjoyed eating out and shopping, but most of all, he loved his job and pride himself in never missing work.



When he first moved to town, he worked for the local furniture factory alongside his mother. When the factory closed, Harry got a job within the Pembroke School District as a custodian, where he worked right up until the day he went to be with his Lord, Jesus.



He was predeceased by his parents, Harry L. Dean and Irene Zela, and his brothers, William Sutphen and Merritt Kathan.



Harry (Doooney or Harry Darry, as called by family) is survived by sister, Carole Nichols of Weed, CA; brother, Charles Dean and his wife Martha of Hampden, ME; sister, Pamela Dulong and her husband David of Allenstown; brother, Eric Sutphen and his wife Kathy of Epsom; brother, Anthony (Tony) Kathan and his wife Joyce of Concord as well as many nieces and nephews.



Please come join the family for a celebration of Harry's Life on Saturday, May 4th from 1 to 3 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

