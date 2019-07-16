Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry McGee. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

On July 13, 2019, Harry McGee of North Sutton, NH passed peacefully at his home. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Mary, on the 70th anniversary of their first summer together in 1949. They married in 1954 and enjoyed sixty wonderful years until her death in 2014.



He was born in Montreal, Quebec on December 12, 1930, the son of Henry James and May Gilmore McGee. Harry graduated from Bishops College School in 1948, as head prefect, and after a distinguished scholastic hockey career, he was drafted by the New York Rangers



His work career began in Toronto in the carpet manufacturing industry, quickly leading to significant roles within the Celanese Corporation in Montreal. In 1970 he became Vice President of Ludlow Corporation in Needham Massachusetts, and in 1984 he returned to Toronto as the President of the largest carpet manufacturer in Canada at the time, Coronet Industries.



Harry was committed to his family and community. He was an accomplished youth hockey coach while in Massachusetts and, in later years, an active member of The First Baptist Church of New London. He also served as Chairman of the Lake Sunapee Visiting Nurses Association.



He was an avid golfer who enjoyed many years at the Weston Golf Club in Weston, MA, the Lambton Golf Club in Toronto, and the Lake Sunapee Country Club in New London, NH.



Harry is survived by his two children, Joan McGee, of Aurora, CO and John McGee and his wife Laila Haddad of Charlestown, MA.; two granddaughters, Zoe and Phoebe, his nieces and nephews, and his Jack Russell, Phantom.



Friends may visit at the Lake Sunapee Country Club, 289 Country Club Lane, New London on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from noon until 2:00 P.M. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 in Old Main Street Cemetery, New London, NH.





