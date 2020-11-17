Harry R Gagnon Sr., age 73, of Thompson Street died on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Concord Hospital.



He was born on April 22, 1947 in Dunbarton, NH son of the late Joseph L. Gagnon and Mildred J. (Blackman) Gagnon. As the youngest son of ten, he was known in the family as "Caboose."



He worked for many years as a janitor cleaning the federal courthouse. He enjoyed country music, old westerns, and spending time outside.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Marguerite (Pacquette) Gagnon in February; and his 2 brothers, Joe and Pat Gagnon; and his sister, Elizabeth Michaud, and Suzanne Gagnon.



He is survived by his sons, Harry R. Gagnon Jr., Joseph C. Gagnon, Scott L. Gagnon, all of Concord Shawn, G. Gagnon of Pembroke, and Robert A. Gagnon of Southbridge, Mass; several grandchildren; his brother, Frank Gagnon, and 2 sisters, Peggy Gagnon and Kelly Kubicki; and many nieces and nephews.



Private burial will be held in the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.



