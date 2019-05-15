Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 3 Hall Avenue Henniker , NH 03242 (603)-428-3215 Send Flowers Obituary

Hattie M. Edmunds passed away on May 9, 2019 at New London Hospital with family by her side.



She was born in Nashua, NH on July 18, 1921 to parents Laurence J. Parker and Doris M. Wilson Parker. Hattie was predeceased by her Husband Clarence W. Edmunds who she married in 1940, and her brother Laurence H. Parker.



Hattie worked at Edmunds Department Store (doing business as, Edmunds ACE Hardware) for 76 years. She also worked for her grandfather, Henry Wilson's Insurance Business 1939. In 1942 she bought the grocery and hardware business in Henniker-Edmunds Department Store.



Hattie attended Grade School in Bennington, NH, graduated from Peterborough High School, and Concord Business School in 1938



Hattie was a community volunteer and a member of a number of organizations. These included: a member of the 4H Club; a 3rd Generation President of Auxiliary to Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War; a 72 year member of Order of Eastern Star where she served as past Matron-six times, past grand Ruth and Treasurer for 25 years; she was on the Board of Directors of Henniker Assembly Order of Rainbow for Girls; she was the Treasurer of Henniker Masonic Association; Supervisor of the Check-list in Henniker for 20+ years; Treasurer of Cogswell Spring Waterworks; 35 year volunteer for the NH Heart Association where she served as the first female state chairman of the board of directors; Board of Directors for the NH Kidney Foundation; She was the district Director and Publicity Chairman for the NH Federation of Women's Clubs; a member of Henniker and Concord Women's Clubs; Chairman of the Henniker Cook Book; and a 60+ year member of Rebekahs Assembly; President & Treasurer of the Highland Park Residents Club in St. Petersburg Fl.



She was a Justice of the Peace for 40 years and had the privilege of performing both grandchildren's marriage ceremonies. Her kindness was felt by all. We will miss the birthday cakes she made for the employees on their birthdays.



She is survived by her son Richard L. Edmunds, Sr. and his wife Lorraine of Antrim NH, her 2 grandchildren, Margaret Edmunds Palango and husband Vernon of Cary NC, Richard L. Edmunds, Jr. and wife Jeanine of Antrim NH, her 4 Great grandchildren, Hannah Klemmer, Thomas Klemmer, Andrew Edmunds, Brody Edmunds and her niece Sandra Parker Orr of Pittsburgh PA. She also leaves cousins, nieces and nephews.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.



Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made in Hattie name to the Henniker Food Pantry P.O. Box 55 Henniker, NH 03242.



