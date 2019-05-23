Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haven H. Newton. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 3 Hall Avenue Henniker , NH 03242 (603)-428-3215 Send Flowers Obituary

Haven H. Newton, 90, died at home May 21, 2019.



Born in Burlington, VT, he enjoyed spending many summers at his grandparents' farm in Chittenden, VT, before graduating from Rutland High School in 1946 and attending Brown University, where he graduated with honors in 1950.



Enlisting in the U.S. Army, he completed Officer Candidate School and served in Korea as an infantry platoon leader. After his Army service, Haven worked in Washington D.C. and earned his master's degree in Industrial and Labor Relations at George Washington University.



Haven joined Fieldcrest Mills Inc. in 1957 and retired as Corporate V.P. for Industrial Relations in 1985. After retiring from Fieldcrest, Haven moved to the Pamlico Sound area of N.C. and built his own boat, which he used in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.



In the early 90's he moved to Hillsborough, N.H. to join Ann Ford. They enjoyed hiking locally and made many trips across the country and around the world.



An avid reader, Haven served as trustee of the Fuller Public Library in Hillsborough several years. A golf enthusiast, he enjoyed meeting friends on weekday mornings at the Angus Lea golf course in Hillsborough.



He is survived by his companion of three decades, Ann Ford of Hillsborough, NH; his brother David Newton of Mendon, VT; three children with his first wife, Janis Parker: Cecily Kalkhof (Bill) of Durham, NC, Jennifer Buchanan (Tom) of Tallahassee, FL; son Paul Newton (Melanie) of Mount Pleasant, NC; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by mother Bernice Hatch Newton; father Paul T. Newton; and sister Judy Emery.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.



Contributions may be made in Haven Newton name to the Fuller Public Library 29 School St Hillsboro, NH, 03244 or the Angus Lea golf course 126 W. Main St. Hillsboro, NH 03244.



For more log on to





Haven H. Newton, 90, died at home May 21, 2019.Born in Burlington, VT, he enjoyed spending many summers at his grandparents' farm in Chittenden, VT, before graduating from Rutland High School in 1946 and attending Brown University, where he graduated with honors in 1950.Enlisting in the U.S. Army, he completed Officer Candidate School and served in Korea as an infantry platoon leader. After his Army service, Haven worked in Washington D.C. and earned his master's degree in Industrial and Labor Relations at George Washington University.Haven joined Fieldcrest Mills Inc. in 1957 and retired as Corporate V.P. for Industrial Relations in 1985. After retiring from Fieldcrest, Haven moved to the Pamlico Sound area of N.C. and built his own boat, which he used in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.In the early 90's he moved to Hillsborough, N.H. to join Ann Ford. They enjoyed hiking locally and made many trips across the country and around the world.An avid reader, Haven served as trustee of the Fuller Public Library in Hillsborough several years. A golf enthusiast, he enjoyed meeting friends on weekday mornings at the Angus Lea golf course in Hillsborough.He is survived by his companion of three decades, Ann Ford of Hillsborough, NH; his brother David Newton of Mendon, VT; three children with his first wife, Janis Parker: Cecily Kalkhof (Bill) of Durham, NC, Jennifer Buchanan (Tom) of Tallahassee, FL; son Paul Newton (Melanie) of Mount Pleasant, NC; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by mother Bernice Hatch Newton; father Paul T. Newton; and sister Judy Emery.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.Contributions may be made in Haven Newton name to the Fuller Public Library 29 School St Hillsboro, NH, 03244 or the Angus Lea golf course 126 W. Main St. Hillsboro, NH 03244.For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close