Heidi Jean Smith Altman passed away on May 4th, 2019 in Bryant, SD. She left behind two children Robert Smith (13) and Annmarie (12), and a husband Kenny Altman all of Bryant, SD. Also parents Bob and Edie Bruce of Concord, NH. A sister Samantha Bruce also from Concord and two brothers Patrick Bruce from FL and James Dorhety from NC. And a Grandmother Gloria Smith from Manchester, NH. Plus many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on June 15th 2019 at the Eagles Club, 36 South Main Street in Concord from 4pm - 7pm. Heidi was New England all the way. So please in her memory, wear Patriots, Red Sox and Nascar apparel.
Rest in peace Heidi. You will be missed. Love You.
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 7, 2019