Helen Alane Creed Siegel died April 9, 2019, following a brief illness. Daughter of the late Laurence and Norma Creed, Helen was born November 26, 1964 in Concord New Hampshire and was raised in Warner on Kearsarge Mountain. She enjoyed spending time with her children involved in arts, crafts, gardening and fishing. Helen was a fantastic baker of pies and breads, and shared her baked goods with family and friends. Also known as "The Angel Hat Lady" of Newmarket, she was helpful to many. She is remembered as being kind, loving, artistic, eccentric, and charitable. As a youth, Helen was active in 4-H and Girl Scouts, and is the undisputed reigning Queen of the Warner Fall Foliage Festival. From the age of 16, Helen's passion was her music. A self taught musician and song writer, her recordings told her story and perspective on life. She was involved with local musicians in the New Hampshire Seacoast area, and played at the Stone Church, Stratham Fair, and most notably the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee. Helen was predeceased by her husband Alan Siegel, and her daughter Skyla; she is survived by her children Arica Siegel, Robert and Thomas Garvey, Isaiah, Samarah, and Abraham DeChane, as well as two step children, Jennifer and Dustin Siegel, seven nephews, two nieces, four great nieces, and one great nephew. She also leaves behind five siblings: Catherine Creed, Laurence P. Creed Jr., Carol Stewart, Edward Creed, and Dorothy Duryea. Drawn from the title of her signature song, Helen will always be remembered by those who loved her as our "Guardian Angel". A memorial service celebrating Helen's life is to be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00AM at the United Church of Warner in Warner, New Hampshire.

