Service Information
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord , NH 033015048
(603)-225-3517
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St.Paul's Episcopal Church
21 Centre St
Concord , NH

Brewster, MA... Helen K. Weinheimer 104, of Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.



Helen was born on November 13, 1914 in Bronx, New York. She was the daughter of the late Walter A. and Pauline (Loehr) Kraft.



After raising their three children in New Jersey, Helen and her husband Frank, retired to Bow, NH where she became a committed volunteer.



Helen was an honorary lifetime member of the Concord Garden Club and Concord Flower Mission and a long standing volunteer at Concord Hospital. An avid golfer and a longtime member of the Concord Country Club, Helen played golf until the age of 96 when she was sidelined by a torn "rotator cuff". Helen particularly enjoyed knitting sweaters for the newborn children of family and friends, was talented in crewel and needlepoint and enjoyed reading historical novels. She also took great joy in sending birthday cards to everyone she knew.



Helen is survived by her two sons and a daughter... Christopher Weinheimer and his wife Nancy of Oriental, NC, Catherine Morris and her husband Richard of Chatham, MA, and Kurt Weinheimer and his wife Rose of Lancaster, SC.. and 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Predeceased are her husband Frank and sister Claire Sully.



There will be no calling hours.



A funeral service will be held at St.Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St. Concord, NH on September 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Food Pantry of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, or the New Hampshire SPCA.

