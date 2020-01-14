Helen Lois Maddox (Habestrough) was born in Rockport, IN August 12,1927, and spent her life in the same area raising a family in Evansville. She moved to NH in February of 2016.



She is survived by her daughter Donna Maddox-Barnard, grand-daughter Michelle as well as three great-grand-daughters Isabella, Riley and Ava. She was predeceased by her husband, Everett Dale Maddox in June of 2004.



Helen was greatly loved throughout her life and especially in her final years in NH surrounded by immediate family.



She enjoyed reading in her recliner, eating everything even when she's "not hungry" and watching her old westerns. She was a very strong lady, loved by all and will be missed daily.



She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the Parklawn Cemetery in Evansville in May of this year.



In lieu of a service the family will celebrate Helen's life in private and ask in place of any flowers please make a donation in Helen's name to your local Hospice facility.

