Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Memorial service 1:00 PM Henniker Congregational Church 33 Maple Street Henniker , NH

Helen MacKenzie, 97, passed away on December 15, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1922 in Sebec, ME. She was the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Freese) Sherburne. She was raised in Bangor, ME and graduated from Bangor High School in the class of 1940. She then attended Husson Business College in Bangor.



In 1947 Helen and her husband moved to Berwick, ME. She was employed for 15 years by the Essex County Newspapers as a Sales Representative for the Hampton Union and the Rockingham County Newspapers, and she retired in 1983.



She was a long-time member of the First Parish United Church of Christ (Congregational) in Somersworth, NH and a past member of the Somersworth Women's Club and the Red Hat Society of Rochester, NH.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; daughter, Sandra Haskell; and sister, Janet Boswell. Survivors include her son, Charles MacKenzie of Weare, NH; three grandchildren: Virginia Titzer and husband John of Fort Branch, IN, Abby MacKenzie of Stratham, NH and Thomas MacKenzie of Henniker, NH. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Tauni and Tabitha Titzer of Fort Branch, IN and Jessica Titzer of Panama City, FL.



A memorial service will be held at the Henniker Congregational Church, 33 Maple Street, Henniker, NH on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to the White Birch Center for Active Living, 51 Hall Avenue, P.O. Box 2035, Henniker, NH or to a .

